DILO Armaturen und Anlagen GmbH has extended its “Mega“ series by the L400 and L600 service carts, replacing the previous L280 and L550 models. The SF 6 gas handling units feature new characteristics and, due to their performance data, they are predestined for emission-free SF 6 handling on large and extra-large gas compartments.

DILO-made compressor

The new service carts of the “Mega“ series are equipped with a new oil-free compressor featuring a flow rate of 40 m³ (L400) or 60 m³ (L600). This new compressor has been 100 % developed and designed by DILO and is, therefore, exactly tailored to the specific requirements of SF 6 gas handling. With the new DILO compressor a final pressure of 50 bar is reached, the SF 6 is thus compressed and can be stored in liquid form.

The SF 6 gas handling units are additionally equipped with an oil-free suction pump. Thus it is possible to recover the SF 6 from the gas compartment down to a final vacuum of < 1 mbar. A powerful vacuum pump allows the evacuation of air from the circuit breaker to < 1 mbar to prevent mixing of air with SF 6 gas during the refilling process.

Optionally, the L400 and L600 units are available with additional connecting couplings DN20 and DN40 allowing simultaneous operation. Thus it is possible to evacuate the air from the gas compartment while filling at the same time or recovering gas from another gas compartment.

Comfortable operation

Thanks to the state-of-the-art control all functions run automatically and are displayed on a high-resolution 10“ multi-touch panel. The new software with intuitive user navigation makes operation easy and comfortable. This service cart can optionally be operated via smartphone, tablet or laptop.