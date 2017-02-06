HAEFELY HIPOTRONICS has launched the new high precision tan δ/ power factor measuring instrument 2823-REF. The High-Precision Dielectric-Loss Analyzing System 2823-REF is designed for measurement of very low dielectric losses and impedances (Dissipation Factor and Power Factor) of high-voltage apparatus (e.g. extruded insulation on power cables).

The instrument works on the principle of a combined bridge-vector-meter and it is capable of analyzing capacitive and inductive loads – especially shunt reactors – with outstanding accuracy and stability certified by a leading metrology institute

The use of optically decoupled connection allows complete galvanic isolation between control room and test field, and guarantees the highest safety level to the personnel.

The 2823-REF is a valuable tool for factory and acceptance test on: