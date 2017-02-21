New mode of action against invasive weeds
Currently, invasive annual grasses are spreading at an alarming rate across the western U.S., out-competing native vegetation, degrading wildlife habitat, reducing diversity and fostering more frequent, more intense wildfires. With Esplanade 200 SC, these grasses are controlled, leaving remnant desirable perennial populations to recolonize while restoring diversity and wildlife habitat.
Esplanade 200 SC is advancing invasive weed control:
- More consistent and longer-term control (up to three years) of invasive grasses than Plateau. With Plateau, annual grasses often start to re-invade as soon as the second year post treatment*
- Long period of control provides more time for desirable perennial species to recolonize the site.
- Not volatile and minimal photodegradation, allowing for rainfall to activate the herbicide
- Reduces fuel load that contributes to the intensity and frequency of wildfire
- Releases perennial native vegetation
Application, Use and Timing:
- Apply at a minimum of 5 gallons per acre by air; for ground application, use spray volumes of 10-100 gallons per acre
- Must be applied prior to germination of the target weeds
- To control weeds that have already emerged, a tank mix partner is needed
- For use on non-grazing areas only
- Good soil coverage is needed
Esplanade 200 SC can be used to release or re-establish desirable vegetation in non-crop areas like:
- Parks and open space
- Wildlife management areas
- Recreational areas
- Fire rehabilitation areas
- Prairies
- Fire breaks
Esplanade 200 SC controls more than 75 broadleaf weeds, grasses and sedges, including:
- Cheatgrass
- Downy brome
- Medusahead
- Feral rye
*May vary on use rate and other factors.
