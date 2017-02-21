New mode of action against invasive weeds

Currently, invasive annual grasses are spreading at an alarming rate across the western U.S., out-competing native vegetation, degrading wildlife habitat, reducing diversity and fostering more frequent, more intense wildfires. With Esplanade 200 SC, these grasses are controlled, leaving remnant desirable perennial populations to recolonize while restoring diversity and wildlife habitat.

Esplanade 200 SC is advancing invasive weed control:

More consistent and longer-term control (up to three years) of invasive grasses than Plateau. With Plateau, annual grasses often start to re-invade as soon as the second year post treatment*

Long period of control provides more time for desirable perennial species to recolonize the site.

Not volatile and minimal photodegradation, allowing for rainfall to activate the herbicide

Reduces fuel load that contributes to the intensity and frequency of wildfire

Releases perennial native vegetation



Application, Use and Timing:

Apply at a minimum of 5 gallons per acre by air; for ground application, use spray volumes of 10-100 gallons per acre

Must be applied prior to germination of the target weeds

To control weeds that have already emerged, a tank mix partner is needed

For use on non-grazing areas only

Good soil coverage is needed

Esplanade 200 SC can be used to release or re-establish desirable vegetation in non-crop areas like:

Parks and open space

Wildlife management areas

Recreational areas

Fire rehabilitation areas

Prairies

Fire breaks

Esplanade 200 SC controls more than 75 broadleaf weeds, grasses and sedges, including:

Cheatgrass

Downy brome

Medusahead

Feral rye

*May vary on use rate and other factors.