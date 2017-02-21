Finale® VU is a non-selective contact herbicide that has a unique mode of action for hard-to-control weeds, including glyphosate- and sulfonylurea-resistant species such as marestail, fleabane and pigweed. Finale VU adds confidence to broad-spectrum control, putting an end to your most difficult weed challenges.

About Finale VU:

Finale VU provides effective control against troublesome glyphosate- and sulfonylurea-resistant weeds, quick-growing vines, pine species and other hard-to-control weeds. It contains the active ingredient glufosinate-ammonium, which prevents the formation of glutamine in target weeds and causes the inhibition of photosynthesis and other related processes. With this unique mode of action, Finale VU is an ideal post-emergent tool for an efficient management program.

Finale VU delivers control with confidence against glyphosate-resistant weeds:

Effective against marestail, fleabane, kochia and pigweed species

Includes new labeling for Vegetation Management Uses in non-crop areas

Not a federally restricted-use product

Less damage or injury to perennial grasses compared to bromicil

Achieve better results through proprietary adjuvant system

Is tank-mix compatible with Esplanade ® 200 SC and Method ® 240SL

200 SC and Method 240SL Available in convenient 2.5 gallon container and through custom blend solutions

Strengthen your mix by adding up to 1 quart of Finale VU to every 2 quarts of glyphosate

Application and Use:

For best results, apply to young, emerged and actively growing weeds as a broadcast or directed spot application. Uniform coverage of the entire weed foliage is necessary for consistent weed control. Avoid application and drift to non-target vegetation.

Application Timing

Application during warm temperature, high humidity, and bright sunlight conditions will improve weed control. Weed control may be reduced when applications are made to weeds under stress due to drought or cool temperatures. When applied to weeds under stress or in dense populations, the highest labeled use rate may be required.

USE RATES FOR ANNUAL BROADLEAF AND GRASSES

Finale VU controls tough weeds:

Crabgrass

Fleabane

Filaree

Goosegrass

Malva species

Marestail

Pigweed

Finale VU can be used for weed control in bareground areas such as:

Airports

Roadsides

Railroads

Utility rights-of-way

Sewage disposal sites

Farmyards

Fuel storage areas

Fence rows

Non-irrigation ditch banks

Industrial sites

Tank farms

Natural areas

Perennial weeds are generally only suppressed due to the contact nature of Finale VU

ALWAYS READ AND FOLLOW LABEL INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY.