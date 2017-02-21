Finale® VU is a non-selective contact herbicide that has a unique mode of action for hard-to-control weeds, including glyphosate- and sulfonylurea-resistant species such as marestail, fleabane and pigweed. Finale VU adds confidence to broad-spectrum control, putting an end to your most difficult weed challenges.
About Finale VU:
Finale VU provides effective control against troublesome glyphosate- and sulfonylurea-resistant weeds, quick-growing vines, pine species and other hard-to-control weeds. It contains the active ingredient glufosinate-ammonium, which prevents the formation of glutamine in target weeds and causes the inhibition of photosynthesis and other related processes. With this unique mode of action, Finale VU is an ideal post-emergent tool for an efficient management program.
Finale VU delivers control with confidence against glyphosate-resistant weeds:
- Effective against marestail, fleabane, kochia and pigweed species
- Includes new labeling for Vegetation Management Uses in non-crop areas
- Not a federally restricted-use product
- Less damage or injury to perennial grasses compared to bromicil
- Achieve better results through proprietary adjuvant system
- Is tank-mix compatible with Esplanade® 200 SC and Method® 240SL
- Available in convenient 2.5 gallon container and through custom blend solutions
- Strengthen your mix by adding up to 1 quart of Finale VU to every 2 quarts of glyphosate
Application and Use:
For best results, apply to young, emerged and actively growing weeds as a broadcast or directed spot application. Uniform coverage of the entire weed foliage is necessary for consistent weed control. Avoid application and drift to non-target vegetation.
Application Timing
Application during warm temperature, high humidity, and bright sunlight conditions will improve weed control. Weed control may be reduced when applications are made to weeds under stress due to drought or cool temperatures. When applied to weeds under stress or in dense populations, the highest labeled use rate may be required.
USE RATES FOR ANNUAL BROADLEAF AND GRASSES
Finale VU controls tough weeds:
- Crabgrass
- Fleabane
- Filaree
- Goosegrass
- Malva species
- Marestail
- Pigweed
Finale VU can be used for weed control in bareground areas such as:
- Airports
- Roadsides
- Railroads
- Utility rights-of-way
- Sewage disposal sites
- Farmyards
- Fuel storage areas
- Fence rows
- Non-irrigation ditch banks
- Industrial sites
- Tank farms
- Natural areas
Perennial weeds are generally only suppressed due to the contact nature of Finale VU
ALWAYS READ AND FOLLOW LABEL INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY.
Bayer CropScience LP, Environmental Science Division. 2 TW Alexander Drive, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709. 1-800-331-2867. www.backedbybayer.com.
Bayer, the Bayer Cross, Finale, Esplanade and Method are registered trademarks of Bayer. Please verify state registration of these products in your state before selling, using or distributing. ©2017 Bayer CropScience LP. 16BPI-081