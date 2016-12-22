Wednesday January 25, 2017 12PM EST/9AM PST
Exploring the potential for emerging digital technologies to create a platform from which the power sector might design and deliver tomorrow’s electricity platform.
This webinar will be covering implications for:
- The planning, funding, design, construction, operation and maintenance of physical power infrastructure
- Business models and services offerings for tomorrow’s digital utility
- Supply-chain partners: engineering designers and construction contractors
- Regulation and the end customer
Speakers:
Dominic Thasarathar, Construction, Energy and Natural Resources Strategist, Autodesk
Mike Beehler, Vice President, Burns & McDonnell
Carl Imhoff, Manager, Electricity Infrastructure Sector, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Marty Rosenberg, Content Director, The Energy Times
