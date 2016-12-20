Entergy Services has selected Accenture Smart Grid Services to design, build, test and deploy a Siemens EnergyIP Meter Data Management System across Entergy’s Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Orleans and Texas utility jurisdictions. The project, which runs until April 2019, will facilitate two-way communications between the utility and its customers, who have 2.9 million electric and 200,000 gas meters.

Entergy will be working with OMNETRIC Group, Accenture’s joint venture with Siemens, to provide an advanced metering solution to enhance grid reliability and customer service with digital technologies. This includes more efficient billing and field maintenance, faster outage detection to bolster network reliability and greater data and analytics capabilities.

Growing demands on utilities’ grid infrastructure is driving the need for advanced metering infrastructure to help people across the organization to better do their jobs. Just as important, this program provides a platform to continue to modernize the grid so that Entergy can remain at the forefront in customer service, whether it be validating billing, meter deployment or response to ever-changing customer demands and new technologies. — James Mitchell, managing director and client account lead, Accenture

The overall project including Entergy’s advanced Meter Data Management system will help pave the way for new customer applications, such as an energy management solution to help customers to better monitor and control their energy usage, by enabling Entergy to better store, gather, validate and process large volumes of data in support of billing and other reporting obligations. The Accenture press release is at this link.