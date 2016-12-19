The California Public Utilities Commission has continued its support of electric transportation by allowing Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to deploy infrastructure to support up to 7,500 electric vehicle charging ports in workplaces, disadvantaged communities, and multi-unit dwellings.

In a decision made last week, the CPUC provided guidance and direction to PG&E for its electric vehicle infrastructure and education pilot program, which is capped at $130 million for Phase 1. The decision allows PG&E to own up to 35 percent of the total charging ports deployed in the program in multi-unit dwellings and disadvantaged communities. It also approves a time of use charging rate that site hosts may choose to utilize.

“This program provides a hybrid ownership model whereby the site host has flexibility to choose to own the electric vehicle charging equipment or have PG&E install, own, and operate all the equipment,” said CPUC Commissioner Carla J. Peterman, who is assigned to the proceeding. “Our decision today strikes a good balance between consumer benefits and the promotion of competition in the electric vehicle infrastructure marketplace.”

Added Commissioner Liane M. Randolph, “With approximately 40 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions coming from the transportation sector, transportation electrification is an essential strategy to achieve our long-term greenhouse gas emission reduction goals. PG&E’s pilot program will provide electric vehicle infrastructure for multi-family buildings and diverse communities with poor air quality, ensuring broad access to cleaner transportation options.”

PG&E must work with local planning agencies and meet a number of site selection criteria when choosing and developing sites. An advisory committee was established to assist with implementation along with quarterly reporting, parameters for data collection, and evaluation criteria.

Electric vehicle programs for Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric were previously approved by the CPUC.