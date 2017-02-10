Sherman + Reilly has launched the Revolution Series PTX-3500, a single drum multi-purpose puller/tensioner capable of pulling up to 3,500 pounds, along with additional reconductorer capabilities.

“We’ve designed the PTX-3500 with new technology that will enable the end-user to save time and be more efficient with pull setup and payout,” said Ryan Berg, director of product management. “The PTX-3500 has new features including an updated user interface with larger buttons, a low tension mode with walk-off capability, and a double cylinder levelwind for improved rope retrieval control.”

The hydraulically actuated, automatic, floating levelwind helps to ensure even distribution of rope during pulling operations, minimizing the risk of tangles and overlap, which also maximizes rope life. The horizontal, floating levelwind also allows for easy standby positioning during payout and tensioning operations.

Using CANbus technology, the PTX-3500 tensioner provides accurate, digital control of machine functions, as well as real-time display of line tension, speed and distance. Data logging registers stringing information in order to provide an accurate record of tension activity. These records can then be stored on a flash drive.

Equipped with a turbo-charged, 71 horsepower, diesel T4 engine, the PTX-3500 is capable of delivering a full 3,500 pounds of line pull at the top of the drum while loaded with a maximum of 10,500 feet of 5/8 inch Uniline™ synthetic rope. The hydraulic direct drive system provides the operator with precise and intuitive automatic drive/drum braking. The PTX-3500’s single axle trailer is equipped with three hydraulic jacks, an adjustable pintle eye, safety chains/hooks, and U.S. DOT-approved LED lighting.

The PTX-3500 features a Safe-Zone cab providing upgraded safety, communication, and comfort for the operator. The Safe-Zone cab employs a floor to ceiling polycarbonate front window for maximum visibility while providing protection against impact. The cab includes climate control, a fully adjustable ergonomic seat, and all required electronic controls and gauges. The Safe-Zone cab is designed to reduce operator fatigue, and provide an “off-ground” envelope for greatly reducing the risk of “touch potential” in energized environments.

Sherman + Reilly