Short-Circuiting the Learning Curve with Lineman Training Center

Member lineworkers demonstrate some of the indoor training labs for guests during the ribbon cutting.

Students getting hand-on training with terminating three phase padmount transformer during KMU’s annual underground workshop on the training grounds.

Students installing a new overhead gang-operated switch while simulating an energized work condition during KMU’s annual overhead workshop. Additional students are building a new section of line in the background.

Overhead view of activities of one of the training field areas during KMU’s annual overhead workshop.

Students repair a section of the distribution system during an annual overhead workshop. Work is conducted in a simulated energized environment.

Colin Hansen, KMU’s executive director, provides an overview of the project in developing the training center in the 300-seat capacity auditorium.

Kansas Municipal Utilities member cities’ journeyman and apprentice lineworkers conduct the flag raising ceremony during ribbon cutting for new KMU Training Center on 11/29/16.

Kansas Municipal Utilities Board of Directors cut the ribbon on the new KMU Training Center on 11/29/16.

Fifteen years ago, Kansas Municipal Utilities (KMU) had a vision—to create a training center to prepare the next generation of field workers. In November, KMU’s dream became a reality as it cut the ribbon on its new $3.2 million facility.

KMU, an association of municipally owned and operated utilities in Kansas, broke ground on the 20,000-sq-ft building back in October 2015. The association opened the new training center to meet the needs of its members, who were facing the challenges of an aging field workforce.

Through a survey, KMU discovered that many energy companies were facing labor shortages across the board from linemen to field managers to engineers. Also, they expected the problem to worsen as waves of workers were planning to retire in the next three to five years.

To support public utilities in the state of Kansas, KMU looked for a way to short-circuit the learning curve so utilities could swiftly prepare new hires to work as effective front-line employees. As such, KMU acquired 35 acres of land in McPherson, Kansas, and began forging ahead on its mission to train field workers.