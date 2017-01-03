Advertisement
The HUMICAP Moisture and Temperature Transmitter Series for Oil, MMT330, measures the moisture in transformer oil, giving a real-time picture of the oil's condition, an indicator of how well the transformer is operating.
Features include:
- Continuous online measurement of moisture in oil
- Ball -valve installation - no need to shut down the process
- Incorporates Vaisala HUMICAP® Sensor - excellent long-term stability
- Integrated data logging, with over four years of measurement history
- LAN and WLAN communication options
- NIST traceable calibration (certificate included)