The HUMICAP Moisture and Temperature Transmitter Series for Oil, MMT330, measures the moisture in transformer oil, giving a real-time picture of the oil's condition, an indicator of how well the transformer is operating.

Features include:

  • Continuous online measurement of moisture in oil
  • Ball -valve installation - no need to shut down the process
  • Incorporates Vaisala HUMICAP® Sensor - excellent long-term stability
  • Integrated data logging, with over four years of measurement history
  • LAN and WLAN communication options
  • NIST traceable calibration (certificate included)