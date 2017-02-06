Eaton has received a contract awarded from the U.S Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Alabama) to assist the Utilities System Division of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest. The contract is to help in modernizing supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems at Navy and Marine Corps facilities in the San Diego metro area. Under the contract, Eaton will provide all necessary equipment, turnkey project management and engineering services to help NAVFAC complete SCADA system retrofits and enhancements for safe, reliable and efficient power systems automation.

The NAVFAC SCADA system will be optimized for enhanced monitoring and control of critical electrical and electronic control systems, mechanical systems, emissions controls, and building systems. Eaton will provide all labor, materials, supervision, transportation, and management necessary to assist NAVFAC Southwest in operating and maintaining this critical SCADA system.

Eaton will also provide ongoing site condition surveys, as well as continued engineering and maintenance support, to help ensure the effective operation of modernized SCADA controls and peripheral equipment. Additionally, Eaton will help the Naval Facilities Engineering Command and Naval Sea Systems Command meet power system and cybersecurity requirements set forth by the Department of Defense’s Information Assurance Certification and Accreditation Process (DIACAP) and Risk Management Framework (RMF), as well as the requirements for local, county and State of California regulatory agencies.

To help further optimize system reliability, Eaton will perform factory testing, performance verification testing, endurance testing and commissioning for all mechanical and electrical equipment, hardware and software.