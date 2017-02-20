Siemens has received a certificate for network automation solutions from TÜV Süd, Munich, Germany, in accordance with the international standards series IEC 62443. The secure substation framework from Siemens has been certified to IEC 62443-2-4 (requirements for system integrators) and IEC 62443-3-3 (requirements for the security functions of systems). The certified architecture is based on Siemens’ experience and knowledge as a globally active company, and the processes described in the certification ensure the necessary transparency of the security-relevant procedures in line with the standards. Siemens thus develops and implements network automation solutions for power supply companies and grid operators which are based on the latest international standards in terms of cyber security and have been adapted to the current security guidelines.

In addition to the existing standards for cyber security, IEC 62443 has evolved today into one of the most future-oriented security standards worldwide. It goes further than other standards and defines requirements for all parties involved, including product suppliers, system integrators and operators. Whereas IEC 62443-2-4 certification is based on a security concept and engineering process developed by Siemens, the secure substation framework from Siemens is the basis for evaluation in accordance with IEC-62443-3-3. This security framework is made up of products such as the station automation system Sicam PAS/PQS and Sicam AK3, as well as the operating and monitoring system Sicam SCC, Siprotec 5 protection devices and the Siemens Ruggedcom portfolio consisting of switches, routers and firewalls.



Digitalization and cyber security are two closely interrelated topics that are of great strategic importance for Siemens. With regard to the further development of cyber security measures for its network automation products, systems and solutions, for example, Siemens is taking a comprehensive security approach that is driven by international standards such as IEC 62443.



In order to further improve the security standards for intelligent power supply grids, Siemens experts are represented in the relevant international standardization organizations. Furthermore, Siemens advises supervisory bodies on technical and process-related topics. Thanks to a company-wide cyber emergency response team (CERT), Siemens has a global overview of vulnerabilities if and when they occur. This also applies for the cyber security of power supply grids, where digitalization is making further advances.



Secure network automation solutions are part of the Siemens Division Energy Management’s product portfolio. As a product supplier, system integrator, and solution and service provider, the Division offers power supply companies and industry cost-efficient, reliable, and intelligent solutions for the transmission and distribution of electrical power. The portfolio ranges from products and systems for low-voltage and distribution networks and smart grid and energy automation solutions to high voltage transmission systems. With a presence in more than 100 countries, the Siemens Division earned approximately €11.9 billion in sales and €895 million in profit and employed around 52,000 employees worldwide last fiscal year, which ended on September 30, 2016.