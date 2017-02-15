Q: Commissions and other regulatory bodies are increasingly siding with proponents for undergrounding high voltage transmission. There are a number of reasons for choosing to underground transmission lines or line sections versus using overhead and there are some red-herring arguments. Would you agree with the following arguments in favor of undergrounding?

Underground transmission has lower line losses. Underground transmission is more likely to be able to absorb emergency power loads. Underground transmission has lower maintenance costs.

Please briefly explain any responses with which you disagree.

You Be a Grid Master!

We get questions from the utility industry. Here's your chance to show your expertise by providing answers. Best answer of the month wins a $50 gift card. Enter it in the comment section and make sure you complete site registration and verification (free). You must complete the registration verification to win!