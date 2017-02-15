You Be a Grid Master!
We get questions from the utility industry. Here's your chance to show your expertise by providing answers. Best answer of the month wins a $50 gift card. Enter it in the comment section and make sure you complete site registration and verification (free). You must be verified to win!
Q: Commissions and other regulatory bodies are increasingly siding with proponents for undergrounding high voltage transmission. There are a number of reasons for choosing to underground transmission lines or line sections versus using overhead and there are some red-herring arguments. Would you agree with the following arguments in favor of undergrounding?
- Underground transmission has lower line losses.
- Underground transmission is more likely to be able to absorb emergency power loads.
- Underground transmission has lower maintenance costs.
Please briefly explain any responses with which you disagree.
You Be a Grid Master!
We get questions from the utility industry. Here's your chance to show your expertise by providing answers. Best answer of the month wins a $50 gift card. Enter it in the comment section and make sure you complete site registration and verification (free). You must complete the registration verification to win!